Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 25.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 37.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66665 shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, NCC Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 25.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 37.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66665 shares. The stock rose 12.96% to Rs.272.75. Volumes stood at 96385 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 89689 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9516 shares. The stock lost 0.62% to Rs.1,661.50. Volumes stood at 9008 shares in the last session.

 

NCC Ltd clocked volume of 7.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.67% to Rs.215.65. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 17.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.51% to Rs.106.20. Volumes stood at 4.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd registered volume of 11025 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2575 shares. The stock rose 2.77% to Rs.2,044.00. Volumes stood at 1973 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

