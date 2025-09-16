Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GBP/USD soars to two and half month high, Pound hits 120 against INR

GBP/USD soars to two and half month high, Pound hits 120 against INR

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
British Pound is adding to recent gains against the US dollar as recent winning run continues for the currency despite broad economic worries. GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3623, up 0.10% on the day on expectations that US President Donald Trump will announce economic deals totaling more than $10 billion during his trip this week to the UK. The Pound is at its highest level in two and half months right now. Meanwhile, UK GDP turned in flat performance in July after rising 0.4% in June. This could cap advances in the pair now. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 120.04, down marginally on the day and holding in a tight range.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Infra rises after subsidiary inks 30-year concession pact with port authority in Kolkata

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

