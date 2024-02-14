Dollar Index Jumps Nearly 1% to Reach 3-Month Highs

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The dollar index maintained three-month highs near 104.80 on Wednesday, following a nearly 1% surge in the previous session, driven by hot US consumer inflation data. Despite headline inflation easing to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December, above the 2.9% forecast, core inflation remained stable at 3.9%, leading markets to anticipate no Fed rate cut in March and lowering the probability of a move in May. All eyes are now on Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbees upcoming comments for further guidance. The greenback strengthened across major currencies, hitting three-month highs against the euro, Australian dollar, and Chinese yuan.