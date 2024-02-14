Sensex (    %)
                        
Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8030.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.62% in last one year as compared to a 20.24% gain in NIFTY and a 47.74% gain in the Nifty Auto.
Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8030.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 21661.9. The Sensex is at 71253.61, down 0.42%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has added around 9.52% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19433.05, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.25 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8019.25, up 1.14% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 105.62% in last one year as compared to a 20.24% gain in NIFTY and a 47.74% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 32.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

