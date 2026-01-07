Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index largely unmoved; Focus shifts to US non farms data

Dollar index largely unmoved; Focus shifts to US non farms data

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

The dollar index is staying largely unmoved around 98 mark as safe haven demand amid geopolitical tensions are seen offset by expectations of larger than expected Federal rate cuts. Latest data from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly decreased in the month of December. ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 47.9 in December after slipping to 48.2 in November. With the unexpected dip, the manufacturing PMI dropped to its lowest reading of 2025. Focus now shifts to US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report that will be published later today and US December employment report on Friday for further cues on interest rates. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is reportedly calling for aggressive rate cuts exceeding 100 basis points in 2026, arguing that current monetary policy remains restrictive and is holding back economic growth. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.30, almost flat on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI invites public comments on draft rules for dividend payout by banks

RBI invites public comments on draft rules for dividend payout by banks

Senco Gold surges on strong Q3 FY26 business update

Senco Gold surges on strong Q3 FY26 business update

Panorama Studios International jumps on Rs 100 crore Malayalam film deal

Panorama Studios International jumps on Rs 100 crore Malayalam film deal

Unimech Aerospace rises after bagging Rs 72.20-cr NPCIL order

Unimech Aerospace rises after bagging Rs 72.20-cr NPCIL order

Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon