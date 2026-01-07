Panorama Studios International jumps on Rs 100 crore Malayalam film deal

Panorama Studios International rose 2.20% to Rs 38.60 after the company announced a landmark multi-film collaboration with Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly, involving a cumulative investment of Rs 100 crore.In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed Nivin Pauly for a slate of Malayalam feature films, marking a first-of-its-kind multi-film deal in the Malayalam film industry. The films will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, with Nivin Pauly also serving as producer.
The proposed slate will span multiple genres and is aimed at audiences across India and international markets. The company said the collaboration aligns with its strategy of expanding its footprint in regional cinema while focusing on content-driven and commercially viable projects.
Panorama Studios has produced and distributed several successful Hindi films, including Omkara, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Drishyam, Raid and Shaitaan, and is currently working on Drishyam 3. The company said the new partnership is expected to strengthen its presence in the southern film industry, particularly Malayalam cinema.
Panorama Studios International is one of Indias leading film production and distribution houses.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 66.06% to Rs 2.04 crore while net sales declined 5.21% to Rs 77.86 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
