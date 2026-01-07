Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panorama Studios International jumps on Rs 100 crore Malayalam film deal

Panorama Studios International jumps on Rs 100 crore Malayalam film deal

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Panorama Studios International rose 2.20% to Rs 38.60 after the company announced a landmark multi-film collaboration with Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly, involving a cumulative investment of Rs 100 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed Nivin Pauly for a slate of Malayalam feature films, marking a first-of-its-kind multi-film deal in the Malayalam film industry. The films will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, with Nivin Pauly also serving as producer.

The proposed slate will span multiple genres and is aimed at audiences across India and international markets. The company said the collaboration aligns with its strategy of expanding its footprint in regional cinema while focusing on content-driven and commercially viable projects.

 

Panorama Studios has produced and distributed several successful Hindi films, including Omkara, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Drishyam, Raid and Shaitaan, and is currently working on Drishyam 3. The company said the new partnership is expected to strengthen its presence in the southern film industry, particularly Malayalam cinema.

Panorama Studios International is one of Indias leading film production and distribution houses.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 66.06% to Rs 2.04 crore while net sales declined 5.21% to Rs 77.86 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unimech Aerospace rises after bagging Rs 72.20-cr NPCIL order

Unimech Aerospace rises after bagging Rs 72.20-cr NPCIL order

Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.55%

DEE Development Engineers appoints Brham Prakash Yadav as CFO

DEE Development Engineers appoints Brham Prakash Yadav as CFO

Wockhardt files marketing authorisation application for WCL 5222 with EMA

Wockhardt files marketing authorisation application for WCL 5222 with EMA

Jonjua Overseas fixes record date for bonus issue

Jonjua Overseas fixes record date for bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon