Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index pulls back mildly; set for third straight weekly gain

Dollar index pulls back mildly; set for third straight weekly gain

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The dollar index pulled back on Friday morning in Asia following a sharp spike to 3 and half week high in the previous session. Gains in the global reserve currency came on the back of firm US data which supported the Federal Reserves (Fed) stance to hold rates unchanged. US retail sales rose 0.6% on month in June, well above the 0.1% forecast, rebounding from Mays sharp 0.9% drop. Core retail sales, which exclude autos and gas, also climbed 0.5%, up from 0.2% previously. Initial jobless claims fell to 221,000 last week, below the expected 235,000, signaling ongoing tightness in the labor market. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index surprised to the upside, surging to 15.9 in July from -4.0 in June, far exceeding market expectations of -1. Meanwhile, on Thursday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly called two rate cuts this year a "reasonable" outlook, while warning against waiting too long. Fed Governor Christopher Waller also said the Fed should cut interest rates 25 basis points at the July meeting. However, FOMC Governor Adriana Kugler noted that it is appropriate to keep the policy rate of interest steady for some time, given low unemployment and building price pressure from tariffs. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.24, down 0.22% on the day but is all set for a third straight weekly gain. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Building Permits, and Housing Starts are due later in the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Department of Posts and AMFI sign MoU for KYC verification of mutual fund investors

Department of Posts and AMFI sign MoU for KYC verification of mutual fund investors

Jagatjit Inds rises on launch of commercial grain-based ethanol production in Punjab

Jagatjit Inds rises on launch of commercial grain-based ethanol production in Punjab

Route Mobile dips as Q1 PAT slides 32% YoY to Rs 53 cr in FY26

Route Mobile dips as Q1 PAT slides 32% YoY to Rs 53 cr in FY26

Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

Indices trade lower; pharma shares under pressure

Indices trade lower; pharma shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon