Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The yen bounced to 148.7 in early trade as investors digested June inflation, which eased to 3.3% but stayed above the BoJs 2% target for the 39th month, keeping rate hike bets alive. Japans trade surplus narrowed with exports falling again, while fresh 25% US tariffs from August 1 add pressure. Meanwhile, the US dollar slipped to 98.1 yet remains on track for a second straight weekly gain. All eyes now turn to Japans Upper House election on July 20.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

