Route Mobile dips as Q1 PAT slides 32% YoY to Rs 53 cr in FY26

Route Mobile dips as Q1 PAT slides 32% YoY to Rs 53 cr in FY26

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Route Mobile fell 3.96% to Rs 969 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 32.23% to Rs 53.21 crore on a 4.77% drop in revenue from operation to Rs 1,050.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Revenue growth was affected by a decline in international business and the ending of some low-margin customer contracts.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 76.57 crore in Q1 FY26, down 25.57% year-on-year and down 3.01% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses fell 2.56% to Rs 985.23 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,011.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 68.59 crore (up 4.67% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 5.82 crore (down 36.25% YoY) during the quarter under review.

 

Rajdipkumar Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director of Route Mobile, said, We are navigating a dynamic market environment, marked by continued softness in the A2P SMS segment. While revenue has declinedpartly due to the loss of low-margin business and customer shifts to alternate channelsgross margin performance has improved, leading to a stronger EBITDA margin over last quarter. This reflects our commitment to driving sustainable, quality-led growth with a strong focus on profitability.

Encouragingly, we are seeing healthy traction across our non-SMS product lines, validating our diversification strategy. Our strategic initiatives include expansion of RCS-based solution revenues, deepening partnerships with global system integrators, expanding the footprint of our MNO firewall solutions, and shaping our approach to the telecom API opportunity. As we continue to execute with discipline and clarity in a rapidly evolving communication landscape, we remain confident in our ability to build a more resilient and value-accretive business.

Meanwhile, the company announced that CEO Gautam Badalia stepped down on 17 July 2025. The Board has approved Rajdipkumar Guptas redesignation as Managing Director and CEO, effective 18 July 2025.

Additionally, the companys board has recommended a first interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, which is 30%, pending shareholder approval.

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

