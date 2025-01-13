Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index soars as Fed's near term rate cut seen far fetched

Dollar index soars as Fed's near term rate cut seen far fetched

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The dollar index is extending upside towards a 26-month high on Monday morning in Asia following stronger-than-expected US jobs report that further cemented possibility of a slowdown in pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), released on Friday, reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 256K in December, significantly exceeding market expectations of 160K and surpassing the revised November figure of 212K. Moreover, the US unemployment rate edged down to 4.1% in December from 4.2% in November. Soaring US treasury yields at 4.76% are pushing the greenback higher. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollars (USD) performance against six major currencies, reached 109.83 this morning, the highest level since November 2022. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD stayed stressed at $1.0252 and $1.2148 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godrej Properties launches premium residential project in Hyderabad with Rs Rs 1,300 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties launches premium residential project in Hyderabad with Rs Rs 1,300 crore revenue potential

Sarda Energy arm begins trial production of 24.9 MW hydro project

Sarda Energy arm begins trial production of 24.9 MW hydro project

Broader mkt drops; consumer durables stocks slide

Broader mkt drops; consumer durables stocks slide

Ola Electric slides as CCPA seeks more info in ongoing investigation

Ola Electric slides as CCPA seeks more info in ongoing investigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVESainik school admission 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon