Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2025.

Prism Johnson Ltd soared 6.42% to Rs 160.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19302 shares in the past one month.

 

Piramal Pharma Ltd surged 6.02% to Rs 235. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd spiked 2.86% to Rs 854.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd spurt 2.70% to Rs 725.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37666 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd jumped 2.63% to Rs 172. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties launches premium residential project in Hyderabad with Rs Rs 1,300 crore revenue potential

Sarda Energy arm begins trial production of 24.9 MW hydro project

Broader mkt drops; consumer durables stocks slide

Ola Electric slides as CCPA seeks more info in ongoing investigation

Equinox India Developments gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

