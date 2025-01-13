Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy arm begins trial production of 24.9 MW hydro project

Sarda Energy arm begins trial production of 24.9 MW hydro project

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP, has commenced the trial production of Rehar Small Hydro Power Project.

Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP has installed 24.9 MW Rehar Small Hydro Project and commenced the trail production of power.

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

The company has reported a 36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,159 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals slipped 2.75% to Rs 459.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Broader mkt drops; consumer durables stocks slide

Broader mkt drops; consumer durables stocks slide

Ola Electric slides as CCPA seeks more info in ongoing investigation

Ola Electric slides as CCPA seeks more info in ongoing investigation

Equinox India Developments gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Equinox India Developments gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Sensex slips 305 pts; realty shares under pressure

Sensex slips 305 pts; realty shares under pressure

India's forex reserves continue to decline further

India's forex reserves continue to decline further

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVESainik school admission 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon