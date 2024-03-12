Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

The dollar index is staying muted in Tuesday morning in Asia as investors await crucial U.S. consumer and producer prices data for more clarity about the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies hit a high of 102.83 earlier in the session before paring some gains to be currently quoting at 102.79, down 0.06% on the day. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year US treasury yields are staying close to 4% mark. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading higher by 0.11% at $1.0941 and $1.2821 respectively.

