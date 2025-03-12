Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JTL Industries announces incorporation of subsidiary - JTL Engineering

JTL Industries announces incorporation of subsidiary - JTL Engineering

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
JTL Industries (JTL) announced the incorporation of JTL Engineering as a subsidiary of the Company, previously operating as a partnership firm under the name of Nabha Steels & Metals.

Following this transition, all sales and revenues operations from JTL Engineering (formerly Nabha Steels & Metals) will now be directly reflected under JTL's consolidated financials, streamlining financial reporting and reinforcing operational transparency.

The 9M FY25 sales volume of JTL Engineering (formerly Nabha Steels & Metals) stood at 33,277 MT.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

