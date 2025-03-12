Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank update on its New York branch

ICICI Bank update on its New York branch

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

ICICI Bank's New York Branch (Branch) entered a Consent Order (Consent Order) with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), its federal banking supervisor, on 03 October 2022. The Consent Order required the Branch to enhance its Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/Anti- Money Laundering (AML) program and establish and maintain an effective Sanctions Compliance Program.

The Branch has implemented corrective measures to address the action items highlighted in the Consent Order. Following validation, the OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the Branch and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the Order.

 

Consequently, the OCC has terminated the Consent Order via order dated 08 March 2025 and communicated to the Bank on 11 March 2025 at 2.18 PM EST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JTL Industries announces incorporation of subsidiary - JTL Engineering

JTL Industries announces incorporation of subsidiary - JTL Engineering

CG Power update on acquisition of RF components biz of Renesas Electronics America Inc.

CG Power update on acquisition of RF components biz of Renesas Electronics America Inc.

Nifty holds 22,300 level, PSU banks edge lower

Nifty holds 22,300 level, PSU banks edge lower

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Broader market underperforms; IT shares advance

Broader market underperforms; IT shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon