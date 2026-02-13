Dollex Agrotech standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.32% to Rs 27.23 crore

Net profit of Dollex Agrotech declined 23.39% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.32% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.2337.9913.228.902.522.741.752.101.672.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News