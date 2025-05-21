Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.97% to Rs 1.96 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 21.59% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.97% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.94% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.38% to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.962.02 -3 6.425.08 26 OPM %55.6155.94 -53.1244.29 - PBDT1.101.15 -4 4.152.33 78 PBT1.071.12 -4 4.052.22 82 NP1.070.88 22 3.841.94 98
