Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales decline 19.04% to Rs 567.15 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 34.01% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.04% to Rs 567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 700.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.23% to Rs 378.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 2564.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2780.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales567.15700.56 -19 2564.572780.17 -8 OPM %12.4414.96 -20.6921.11 - PBDT77.54110.55 -30 568.71594.15 -4 PBT63.6797.94 -35 514.11516.12 0 NP47.3235.31 34 378.72343.57 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 85.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 85.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 612.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 612.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 40.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 40.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon