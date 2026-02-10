Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 240.27 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 56.88% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales240.27247.17 -3 OPM %11.6510.92 -PBDT23.4918.80 25 PBT19.9815.15 32 NP17.1010.90 57

Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ceigall India bags 220 MW Morena Solar Park project

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Satin Finserv successfully raises funds to drive its growth plans

Stock Alert: Apollo Micro Systems, Neuland Laboratories, PNC Infra, Texmaco Rail , Bata India

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

