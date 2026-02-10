Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 240.27 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 56.88% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.240.27247.1711.6510.9223.4918.8019.9815.1517.1010.90

