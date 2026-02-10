Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satin Finserv successfully raises funds to drive its growth plans

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Satin Finserv (SFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL), continues to demonstrate strong fundraising prowess reinforced by a series of strategic milestones:

Successful issuance of Rs. 50 crore in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a unique per debenture face value of Rs. 10,000; the first such structure for the company Shareholder approval at the EGM for enhancing the NCD issuance limit to an aggregate outstanding of Rs. 600 crore, up from Rs. 200 crore, signaling strong alignment with strategic priorities Mobilization of ~Rs. 260 crore in the last 3 months; marking the company's strongest fundraising performance

Commenting on this, Pramod Marar, WTD & CEO of SFL, said: This robust funding momentum represents a pivotal step forward, expanding our investor reach and fortifying our funding pipeline further reinforcing stakeholder confidence in our strategy and execution. We remain committed to growing responsibly by diversifying our funding sources, strengthening our balance sheet, and empowering more MSMEs with practical, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

 

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

