Stock Alert: Apollo Micro Systems, Neuland Laboratories, PNC Infra, Texmaco Rail , Bata India

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 February 2026.

Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Oil India, Afcons Infrastructure, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dilip Buildcon, Edelweiss Financial Services, Escorts Kubota, Jubilant FoodWorks, Karnataka Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, Torrent Power, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, United Breweries, Wakefit Innovations, and Wockhardt will release their quarterly earnings today.

Aye Finance IPO Subscribed 12% on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aye Finance saw an overall subscription of 12% on the first day of bidding. The issue was driven primarily by retail investors, whose portion was subscribed 26%.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 13%, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category saw a muted response with just 1% subscription as of Day 1.

Fractal Analytics IPO Subscribed 9% on Day 1

The Fractal Analytics IPO garnered an overall subscription of 9% on the opening day of the issue. Retail investors led the demand, subscribing 35% of their allocated portion.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 7% on the first day of bidding, while other categories witnessed relatively subdued participation.

Apollo Micro Systems reported a 40.62% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.68 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 18.26 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 69.96% to Rs 252.22 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 148.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Neuland Laboratories reported a 60.06% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.57 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 101.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 10.47% to Rs 439.71 crore from Rs 398.03 crore a year ago.

PNC Infratech reported a 5.67% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.73 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 81.35 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue fell 18.33% to Rs 1,200.58 crore from Rs 1,470.01 crore a year ago.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported a 44.66% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 76.39 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue fell 21.46% to Rs 1,041.6 crore from Rs 1,326.14 crore a year ago.

Bata India reported a 12.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 58.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 2.8% to Rs 945 crore from Rs 919 crore a year ago.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India reported a 21.9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.4 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 97.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 10.6% to Rs 1,018 crore from Rs 920 crore a year ago.

Genus Power Infrastructures reported a 147.51% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.24 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 56.66 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue surged 85.75% to Rs 1,122.36 crore from Rs 604.2 crore a year ago.

