Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 2942.82 croreNet loss of Amber Enterprises India reported to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 2942.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2942.822133.33 38 OPM %8.077.02 -PBDT212.88112.05 90 PBT121.6553.28 128 NP-27.2435.87 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST