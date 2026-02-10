Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 2942.82 crore

Net loss of Amber Enterprises India reported to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 2942.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2942.822133.338.077.02212.88112.05121.6553.28-27.2435.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News