Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 2942.82 crore

Net loss of Amber Enterprises India reported to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 2942.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2942.822133.33 38 OPM %8.077.02 -PBDT212.88112.05 90 PBT121.6553.28 128 NP-27.2435.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

