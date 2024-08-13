Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %-100.00-100.00 -PBDT0.04-0.02 LP PBT0.04-0.02 LP NP0.04-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content