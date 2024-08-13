Everlon Financials standalone net profit rises 112.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 212.41% to Rs 4.53 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Everlon Financials rose 112.90% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 212.41% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.531.4545.7095.862.051.412.031.401.980.93