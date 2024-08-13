Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.46% to Rs 3.21 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.46% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.218.550.624.800.120.250.030.140.020.12