Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 8545.20 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.85% to Rs 1418.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1392.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 8545.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7672.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8545.207672.70 11 OPM %25.4427.76 -PBDT2381.102263.20 5 PBT1905.001882.60 1 NP1418.101392.40 2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

