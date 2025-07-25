Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 8545.20 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.85% to Rs 1418.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1392.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 8545.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7672.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8545.207672.70 11 OPM %25.4427.76 -PBDT2381.102263.20 5 PBT1905.001882.60 1 NP1418.101392.40 2
