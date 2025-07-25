Omnitex Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 34.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.53% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Omnitex Industries (India) declined 34.60% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.53% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.271.06 -75 OPM %-55.56-1.89 -PBDT2.230.09 2378 PBT2.230.09 2378 NP1.722.63 -35
