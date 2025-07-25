Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 57.68 croreNet profit of Chembond Material Technologies declined 14.74% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 57.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales57.6846.27 25 OPM %6.027.43 -PBDT6.055.37 13 PBT5.374.79 12 NP3.994.68 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content