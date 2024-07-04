Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.14%, up for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6498.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.5% in last one year as compared to a 25.55% gain in NIFTY and a 46.49% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6498.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24354.6. The Sensex is at 80227.97, up 0.3%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 11.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19915.3, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6499.9, up 1.31% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 25.5% in last one year as compared to a 25.55% gain in NIFTY and a 46.49% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News