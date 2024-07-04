Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.26%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1119.95, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.44% in last one year as compared to a 25.55% gain in NIFTY and a 46.49% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1119.95, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24354.6. The Sensex is at 80227.97, up 0.3%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 6.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19915.3, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1125.9, up 2.2% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 91.44% in last one year as compared to a 25.55% gain in NIFTY and a 46.49% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News