Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.04%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.55, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 200.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% jump in NIFTY and a 17.84% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.55, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24350.9. The Sensex is at 80221.9, up 0.29%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 19.99% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23923.75, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 217.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 535.75, up 0.82% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 200.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% jump in NIFTY and a 17.84% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 12.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

