Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1558.7, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.2% in last one year as compared to a 25.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.49% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1558.7, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24354.6. The Sensex is at 80227.97, up 0.3%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has risen around 4.8% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19915.3, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1557.85, up 1.61% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 49.2% in last one year as compared to a 25.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.49% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 120.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

