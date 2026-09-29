Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1243, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.89% slide in NIFTY and a 25.3% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1243, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 22670.45. The Sensex is at 72404.26, down 0.5%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has gained around 7.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26761.65, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1241.9, up 1.45% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.89% slide in NIFTY and a 25.3% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 153.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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