Pine Labs extends technology partnership with Woolworths Group

To support Woolworths' ongoing modernization of gift card infrastructure

Pine Labs announced the extension of its technology partnership with Woolworths Group, extending its role in powering their gift card ecosystem through enhanced platform capabilities, deeper API integrations, and support for new digital stored-value experiences.

Through its Qwikcilver subsidiary, Pine Labs powers the technology platform supporting Woolworths' gift card programs. The partnership will build on this foundation, with a focus on strengthening platform capabilities, enabling deeper technology integration, and supporting the evolution of gift card experiences across physical and digital channels.

Pine Labs' Qwikcilver platform supports the lifecycle of gift cards products, including issuance, processing, transaction management, and omnichannel program capabilities.

Its API-led and modular architecture is designed to help Woolworths integrate gift card capabilities with their wider commerce ecosystems and progressively add new use cases by leveraging the existing technology infrastructure.

As retailers increasingly connect gifting, customer engagement, and digital commerce experiences, stored-value platforms are evolving into a critical component of enterprise commerce infrastructure.

Under the engagement, Pine Labs will support Woolworths' ongoing modernization of gift card infrastructure through enhanced API integrations, increased scalability, and stronger digital program capabilities.

The relationship with Woolworths reflects Pine Labs' focus on helping large enterprises modernize gift card and stored-value infrastructure through scalable, API-led technology platforms. Through its subsidiary Qwikcilver, Pine Labs provides a technology layer on which enterprises can operate and evolve their stored value programs as commerce models and customer expectations change.