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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Azad Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2026.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2026.

Azad Engineering Ltd soared 8.47% to Rs 2957 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28694 shares in the past one month.

 

Electrosteel Castings Ltd spiked 7.45% to Rs 77.48. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd surged 4.42% to Rs 346.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd spurt 4.11% to Rs 522.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93578 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd jumped 3.99% to Rs 401.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29750 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 12:04 PM IST