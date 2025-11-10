DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.45% to Rs 22.83 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.8316.14 41 OPM %27.0727.70 -PBDT6.474.53 43 PBT4.783.78 26 NP4.303.27 31
