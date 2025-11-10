Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 17.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 1587.71 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 17.01% to Rs 169.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 203.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 1587.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1471.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1587.711471.41 8 OPM %18.7720.22 -PBDT305.27339.20 -10 PBT230.57283.11 -19 NP169.09203.75 -17

