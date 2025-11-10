IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 5.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 488.63 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories rose 5.05% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 488.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 411.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales488.63411.12 19 OPM %7.777.93 -PBDT36.4533.08 10 PBT16.7015.38 9 NP12.6912.08 5
