RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 2668.26 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 2668.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2165.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2668.262165.73 23 OPM %11.4610.05 -PBDT131.1856.13 134 PBT8.45-33.35 LP NP-52.02-77.85 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

