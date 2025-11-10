DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 11.89 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.8910.10 18 OPM %12.4516.04 -PBDT1.771.66 7 PBT1.271.16 9 NP0.990.89 11
