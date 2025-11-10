Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 100.96 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 100.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales100.9685.83 18 OPM %8.43-4.40 -PBDT4.74-7.70 LP PBT1.15-12.41 LP NP-0.38-21.78 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Marksans Pharma's Goa unit clears USFDA inspection

Marksans Pharma's Goa unit clears USFDA inspection

Benchmarks trade higher; European mrkt advance

Benchmarks trade higher; European mrkt advance

Wework India Management consolidated net profit declines 96.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Wework India Management consolidated net profit declines 96.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 96.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 96.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon