Wework India Management consolidated net profit declines 96.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 574.70 croreNet profit of Wework India Management declined 96.91% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 203.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 574.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 469.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales574.70469.54 22 OPM %66.0963.50 -PBDT237.45170.95 39 PBT6.24-31.46 LP NP6.29203.63 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content