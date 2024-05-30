Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 277.89 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 35.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 196.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 945.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1165.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 222.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 277.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.277.89337.44945.501165.017.82-49.5721.61-1.6416.12-173.71179.13-45.24-23.31-222.5738.31-194.92-23.47-222.9435.68-196.20