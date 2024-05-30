Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 168.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.27% to Rs 1.18 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 441.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 140.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.46% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 168.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.27% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.181.481.727.63-511.02-32.43-427.91-7.2113.06-3.81-2.11-7.7213.04-3.82-2.19-7.76-168.26115.65-441.12-140.20