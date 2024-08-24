Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DRL Andhra Pradesh facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

DRL Andhra Pradesh facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

Image

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that the US drug regulator has issued Form 483, with three observations after inspecting its Andhra Pradesh manufacturing facility.
According to the exchange filing the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.
The said inspection was conducted from 19 August 2024 to 23 August 2024. Following the inspection, the USFDA has issued a Form 483 with three observations. The company has committed to addressing these observations within the stipulated timeline.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.
The companys consolidated net profit shed marginally to Rs 1,392.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 1,405 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However revenue from operations jumped 13.9% YoY to Rs 7,672.70 crore in Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.28% to settle at Rs 6,953.20 on Friday, 23 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Modi, Narendra Modi

Here's all you need to know about BHISHM Cubes, PM Modi's gift to Ukraine

MK Stalin,Stalin,Vote,voting,election

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, CM Stalin expresses concern

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

J-K polls: Cong forged alliance with NC for power, says U'khand CM Dhami

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Govt standing with those behind crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray

Arsenal football

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Arsenal live time (IST), live streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon