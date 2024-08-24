Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Betamethasone Valerate Foam

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Betamethasone Valerate Foam

Image

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam, 0.12%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Luxiq Foam, 0.12%, of Norvium Bioscience, LLC (Norvium).
Betamethasone valerate foam, 0.12% is a medium potency topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp. Refer label for a detailed indication.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Alembic has a cumulative total of 213 ANDA approvals (185 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Modi, Narendra Modi

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP vows to safeguard reservations for backward classes in J-K, says leader

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Premier League today's game: Man City vs Ipswich Town live time, streaming

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

LIVE news: Polygraph test on main accused, 6 others in Kolkata rape-murder case begins

Mayawati

Mayawati slams SP, Congress for being silent on SC, ST sub-classification

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon