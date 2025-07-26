Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 56.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 18.01 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering rose 56.96% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.0115.79 14 OPM %9.006.08 -PBDT2.321.54 51 PBT1.631.08 51 NP1.240.79 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content