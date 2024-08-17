Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 64.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 144.93 croreNet profit of Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt rose 64.29% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 144.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales144.93122.66 18 OPM %59.0655.73 -PBDT19.0115.76 21 PBT15.8412.74 24 NP11.967.28 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content