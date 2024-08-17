Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 64.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 144.93 crore

Net profit of Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt rose 64.29% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 144.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.144.93122.6659.0655.7319.0115.7615.8412.7411.967.28