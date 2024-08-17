Business Standard
Caplin Point Chennai unit clears Brazilian Agency's inspection

Caplin Point Chennai unit clears Brazilian Agency's inspection

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency's (ANVISA) inspection was conducted at Caplin Point Labs' Chennai facility between 12 and 16 August 2024 and concluded with zero observations.
Caplin Point Laboratories informed that ANVISA conducted an inspection of Caplin Steriles injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Chairman Mr.C.C.Paarthipan added It is indeed gratifying to have two back to back audits with Zero observations. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality compliance at all our sites. Brazil is an important part of our expansion plans in Latin America and this clearance opens the door to the largest market in that geography.
Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.8% to Rs 124.92 crore on 16.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 458.96 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories added 1.68% to end at Rs 1,585.75 on Friday, 16 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

