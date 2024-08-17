Bata India CFO Anil Ramesh Somani resigns

The footwear major informed that its director of finance and chief financial officer (CFO), Anil Ramesh Somani has relinquished his positions to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

Somani's resignation will be effective from 5 September 2024, with his last working day set for 4 September 2024.

The company would initiate the process of identifying a candidate for the said position and shall inform the stock exchanges in due course, said Bata.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear.